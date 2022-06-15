FG to set up export houses in Egypt, South Africa, others to facilitate economic growth ABUJA The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has finalised plans to establish export houses in Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, and other key nations of the globe in order to aggressivelymarket Nigeria’s non-oil export and facilitate economic growth.

Other nations the council hopes to site export houses are Hunan, China; Ottawa, Canada; Saudi Arabia, and Lome, Togo.

In addition, an “Export House” will deepen Nigeria’s marketshareinimplementation of African Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA), NEPC’s Executive Director/CEO, Dr Ezra Yakusak, explainedinAbuja, while flagging off advocacy programme on the Nigeria Export Trade House, Cairo, Egypt. Export Trade House (ETH) isaPublicPrivatePartnership (PPP) arrangement between NEPC and Export Trade House in Cairo, Egypt.

Speaking on the benefits of export house to stakeholders comprising non- oil commodity exporters, Yakusak explained that, Export Trade Housewasaninitiativeof the Council tohaveacentral loca- tion where made-in-Nigeria products can be shipped, displayed and distributed to different parts of the world.

He said: “This, therefore, is in line with the concept of trade house that purchases and sells products for other businesses, using their international expertise as it is the practice in countries such as in China, Switzerland, USA, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

“Businessesthatusetrade houses can benefit from its expertise and insight into international markets they operateinaswellasgetaccess to vendor-financing through loansandcredits. Theproject is one of the Council’s facilities aimed at increasing Nigeria’s international market share.

“This is further necessitatedbytheneedforaggressive marketing to increase productivity, enhance expansion and facilitate economic growth through non-oil export. It is also a way of addressing the ever-increasing challenge of dwindling revenue from oil as the world is fast moving away from oil to other sources of energy, such as electricity for automobiles and solar power etc.”

The NEPC boss said Export Trade House had been launched on March 21, 2022, in its location, Sadat City, Cairo, Egypt, and is expected to improve value addition on our export of products through cleaning, processing distribution and marketing.

He noted: “This in, turn, will lead to economies of scale, international foothold in finding new customers and managing currency risks. All of which gives an exporter an advantage over his counterparts.

The official opening of the Export Trade Housewasamajoreventthat attracted officials from both Nigerian and Egyptian governments.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...