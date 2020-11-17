FG to set up solar-powered energy to generate 600mw in Katsina

•Masari: We spent N2bn to connect 300 communities to national grid

The Federal Government has acquired a parcel of land in Daura and Kankia towns in Katsina State to establish a solar-powered energy company that would generate 600 megawatt. The state government said land acquired in Kankia and Daura, would house the equipment that would generate of the power.

The Special Adviser to Governor Masari on Power and Energy, Mansur Musa Bakori, disclosed this while briefing newsmen yesterday in Katsina.

“When the project is completed, Katsina State will benefit from 200 megawatts while the balance of 400 megawatts will be given to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for sale to other customers on the national grid.

“When the project is completed, the Katsina State government will have a lot of economic activities that will give jobs to unemployed youths in the state. “At the movement, the company that will execute the solar-powered project had gone to obtain PCOA from the Ministry of Power to commence the project.

“The two towns of Daura and Kankia are places blessed with a lot of sunshine and that informed the government’s decision to establish the solar-powered energy company,” he said. Musa said when the project is completed; it will provide job opportunities to unemployed youths.

Meanwhile, Katsina State Department of Energy and Power, said the state government had spent N2 billion to connect 300 communities to the national grid in the state. The state government connected the communities from 2015 to date. Engr. Mansur Musa Bakori, the special adviser to Governor Masari on Power and Energy, disclosed this while briefing Newsmen on the activities of his department on Monday in Katsina.

Musa said apart from connecting towns and villages, the state government had also connected Afri-Glober, a company in Kankia to the national grid. “Afri-Glober has given over 100 Katsina citizens employment and is operating at full scale that assists in boosting the economic activities of people in Kankia town.

“The state government has installed 123 KVA in Katsina, Funtua and Daura each to boost power supply in the three major towns and environs.”

