News Top Stories

FG to shutdown Third Mainland Bridge for another 72 hours from Friday

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, yesterday announced another three days of total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge for another round of delicate expansion joints replacement. Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone that the shutdown would take effect from midnight on Friday to midnight of Monday, February 1. He explained that construction works had reached the stage for casting concrete on additional three expansion joints, hence the need to stop all movements on the bridge that could cause vibrations.

He said that the 72 hours closure was to ensure that the concrete sets properly during the curing process’ to make the rehabilitation works perfect and durable. He appealed for the understanding of Lagos residents, saying that, the Muhammadu Buhari administration was passionate about quality infrastructure delivery and safety of road users. “Messers Boroni Prono is planning to cast three number expansion joints on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st.

“This will require total closure of ThirdMainlandBridge from 12:00 midnight of Friday 29th till midnight of Monday 1st February 2021. “We are sorry for the inconveniences this may cause Lagosians,”Popoola said. NAN reports that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, which is going through series of repairs, had to be partially shut on July 24 for another round of rehabilitation works.

The repair expected to last six months was extended by one month due to the recent #EndSARS protests in Lagos extending the completion date from January 2021 to February. The construction was initially divided into two phases of three months on each carriageway, starting with the Oworonsoki bound carriageway whose completion dragged to four months.

Traffic was partially diverted on a stretch of 3.5kilometres, where construction is ongoing between Adeniji Adeniji Ramp and Ebute Meta, while different time belts were allotted for traffic diversions on the bridge. The 11.8kilometre bridge is the longest of the three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari suspends EFCC lawyer, Abba Ibrahim

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the indefinite suspension of a top and ‘powerful’ official in the legal arm of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), identified as Abba Ibrahim. The order, it was learnt, was handed down on Monday following a request by the Presidential Panel investigating the allegations of graft and misconduct against the former […]
News

Tambuwal releases N140m for monthly production of potable water

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi, SOKOTO

The Sokoto State government yesterday said it was releasing over N140 million to the state water board for the purchase of diesel, other chemicals and the general maintenance of water treatment facilities for the supply of potable drinking water to the public.   The General Manager, State Water Board, Alhaji Ismaila Sanda Umar, disclosed this […]
News

Daily recoveries drop to record low as NCDC confirms 162 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily count of COVID-19 recoveries dropped to a record low on Saturday with 106 patients discharged. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new recoveries in its update for September 4, 2020 The number of discharged patients has now increased from 42,816 to 42,922. Saturday’s figure is the country’s lowest daily […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica