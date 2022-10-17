Business

FG to slash $641m forex on vessel importation

The Federal Government has decided to deny some ship owners foreign exchange worth N448.7billion ($641million) from December 2022, following its determination to enforce ban on certain categories of vessels that can be manufactured locally.

The enforcement of the ban will affect tug boats, jack-up barges, offshore supply vessels, houses boats, tankers below 10,000 gross tonnage and security patrol as Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will no longer grant foreign exchange to importers of the vessels.

Also, AHT larger than 5,000bnp with dynamic positioning PSV and offshore construction vessels -derrick crane vessels, pipe/cable vessel, surf laying, dive support vessel will be banned from the end of December 2023, while the drag head suction hopper, dredger suction hopper, trailing suction hopper dredger would be restricted entry into Nigerian waters from the end of December 2024.

Also banned from December 2024 are heavy floating cranes, heavy crane badge, survey salvage vessels, seismic survey vessels, geophysical survey vessels, jack up rigs, semi submersible rig, deepwater drillships, tender assist rigs and swamp barge rigs.

Ahead of the restrictions, vessel importation into the country from South Korea, China, Russia, United States, The Netherlands, France and Spain has dropped by 38.4 per cent within the last one year. It was revealed that 80per cent of barges used in the country’s waterways were built locally.

Between 2020 and 2021, data obtained from International Trade Statistics (ITS) revealed that ship owners spent $439million to import vessels into the country due to lack of shipyard in the country in two years.

It noted that a total of $271.7million and $167.4million were spent on vessels in 2020 and 2021 respectively, leading to 38.4 per cent drop or $104.3million. Top five vessels in demand in the country include Various Barges (VB), Tug Boats (TB), Security Patrol Vessels (SPV), Jack-up barges (JUB) and Crew Boats (CB), Water Bus (WB) and Support Vessel (SUV).

In 2020, ITS explained that Nigeria imported $39million special purpose ships, becoming the 41st largest importer of the vessels in the world. United States spplied $12.8million of the ships; Singapore, $11.4million; China ($6.02million; Belgium, $3.95million and Seychelles, $1.96million.

It would be recalled that the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote had explained that top five vessels that would be on demand in 2023 were security patrol vessels, jargon barges and crew boats.

He noted that the ships accounted for 66 per cent of marine vessel requirements, saying that crew boats, security vessels, guiding support vessels account for 49 per cent of vessels that will be in demand till 2023. He explained: “Accommodation vessels, supply vessels, anchor handling truck vessels, tug boats, barges, will account for 23 per cent of the demand in the oil and gas industry.”

Worried by high tariff charged on imported vehicles, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) got approval from the Federal Government to enable indigenous stakeholders to import brand new vessels at zero import duty.

The Director General of the agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh said that importers of a brand new vessel would end up paying zero duty. He said: “We try to introduce zero duty on new vessels so that we can encourage indigenous ship owners to procure brand new vessels, so that we will no longer be having experience of ready-take vessels in our own waters causing accidents and havoc here and there; many times they are abandoned and turned to be a wreck.”

 

