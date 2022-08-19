News Top Stories

FG to spend N6.71trn on fuel subsidy in 2023

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…calculated at N15.00 per litre

…says payments stood at N1.33trn in 2020 budget, N1.5trn in 2021 fiscal year

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, has disclosed that the Federal Government’s annual subsidy budget is calculated at N6.71 trillion in 2023 and the payment is calculated at N15.00 per litre, which is the difference between the landing cost and pump price of fuel. She said that subsidy payments stood at N1.33 trillion in the 2020 budget and N1.5 trillion in the 2021 fiscal year.

The minister disclosed this yesterday when she appeared before the House of Representatives Special Ad-hoc Committee on the Petroleum Products Subsidy Regime to explain the role of the government in the payment of subsidies to oil marketing companies in Nigeria. Ahmed explained that the subsidy payment was an undesirable situation that is affecting the nation’s fiscal policies leading to the frequency of borrowing of funds by the government. She said that despite the provisions of the fiscal policies of the government on the Medium-term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), the government cannot meet its obligations with existing subsidy debt.

Meanwhile, the committee headed by Hon. Almustapha Aliyu has said that the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is involved in a series of deductions of petroleum profit tax from its payment of tax into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation CRF. The committee said it has uncovered that many government agencies are involved in the self-assessment of their income tax as against the express provisions of the nation’s tax laws. But in its presentation before the committee, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) that its role is purely the collection of revenue for the government and not keeping records of how the monies are expended. Speaking at the investigation, the Executive Chairman, FIRS, Muhammad Nami, who was represented by the FIRS Coordinating Director, Compliance Support Group, Dr. Dick Irri, explained the role of the Service as provided by its establishment act was confined to the assessment of taxpayers, collection of taxes, accounting for and enforcement of taxes that were due to the government of the Federation.

“The Service’s statutory functions remain that of assessment, collection, accounting, and enforcement of payment of taxes that are due to the Government of the Federation and any of its agencies,” he explained. According to him: “Taxes collected by the FIRS are usually shared amongst the three tiers of the government in line with the constitution of the country; and FIRS does not maintain records of what the funds are used for by the three tiers of government. The Service also does not have the power to ask for such records.” He stated that the request by the committee for information on subsidy payments and releases were not tax-related, and thus not within the statutory powers of the Service to respond to. The Special Ad-hoc Committee had written to the FIRS requesting information on subsidy payment releases from the Consolidated Revenue Account, subsidy claims and lodgement of FOREX into the Consolidated Revenue Account by the NNPC, among others. Apologising for his inability to appear in person, the Executive Chairman stated that his absence was due to other official national engagements outside the Federal Capital Territory. Ruling on the presentation by the tax authorities, the Chairman of the committee, Hon. Aliyu demanded the record of taxes so far collected by the nation’s tax authorities from 2013 to date.

 

