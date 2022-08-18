FG to spend N6.71trn on fuel subsidy in 2023

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed has disclosed that the Federal Government’s annual subsidy budget is calculated at N6.71 trillion in 2023 and the payment is calculated at N15.00 per litre, which is the difference between the landing cost and pump price.

She said that subsidy payments stood at N1.33 trillion in the 2020 budget and N1.5 trillion in the 2021 fiscal year.

The minister disclosed this on Thursday while appearing before the House of Representatives Special Ad-hoc Committee on the Petroleum Products Subsidy Regime to explain the role of the government in the payment of subsidies to oil marketing companies in Nigeria.

Ahmed explained that the subsidy payment was an undesirable situation that is affecting the nation’s fiscal policies leading to the frequency of borrowing of funds by the government.

She said that despite the provisions of the fiscal policies of the government on the Medium-term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), the government cannot meet its obligations with existing subsidy debt.

