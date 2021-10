The Federal Government will stamp out illegal miners from the sector in order to enable the industry contribute substantially to the growth of the economy.

To achieve this, government and the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development are collaborating on how to edge unlicensed operators out of business. While speaking at a stakeholders’ forum in Abuja recently, the Minister of State for Steel and Mining, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, said the ministry and the Federal Government were collaborating in order to move the industry forward.

He said the ministry was making moves to strengthen collaboration with the security institutions, with a view to protecting the mining areas in the country. Ogah noted that the ministry had introduced incentives, in order to grow the sector. He said the diversification programmes of the government of President Muhammad Buhari was a good one that is capable of transforming Nigeria from a monoeconomy nation to a multi- economies ones.

“In achieving President Muhammad Buhari’s mandate of diversifying the economy, the ministry is working to achieve some plans. “We are strengthening collaboration with security agencies in order to protect the mining areas and also introduce incentives, with a view to ensuring that the operation of the sector moves on smoothly,” he noted.

According to him, “collaboration between the federal/state government and all relevant agencies is ongoing and we are optimistic that the diversification programmes of the government would record success.”

He said that downstream policy was being developed in the sector, with a view to ensuring that mineral ores are not exported without value additions. The ministry, in order to achieve this goal, has divided its operation into six-geopolitical zones. “We are currently developing artisanal and small-scale mining clusters in six geopolitical zones of the federation.

We have Kano for North-West, Bauchi for NorthEast, Kogi for North-Central, Ebonyi for South-East, Cross River for South- South and Oyo for South-West,” he added. The Federal Government had, years ago, initiated plans to diversify the country’s economy from oil to other sectors.

Through this, government introduced some measures in order to unravel potential in some of the economy. For instance, government gave incentives to farmers in order to raise the bar of agricultural produce. Apart from giving loans to farmers, government ensures that fertilisers are distributed to them at a subsidised rates

