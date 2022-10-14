News

FG To States: You can’t procure automatic rifles for vigilante outfits

The Federal Government has said that no state in the country has the authorization to procure automatic rifles (AK-47) for use of its vigilante outfit in combating insecurity.

This was disclosed by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, when asked to respond to recent request for approval of automatic rifles for use of Benue State vigilante outfit by its governor, Samuel Otom,

It would also be recalled that the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had in the recent past also called on the Federal Government to grant him approval to procure sophisticated arms for the state’s vigilante group (Amotekun).

Responding to the request by the governors at a briefing after the National Security Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Friday, Irabor said the deployment of high calibre weapons, such as the AK-47 rifles, among others, lied strictly within the purview of the Federal Government’s security agencies.

He, however, advised citizens to be weary and always read between the lines when certain requests were sought by state governors.

Irabor classified firearms as automatic and non-automatic, adding that individuals may be granted licences to own only the latter.

 

