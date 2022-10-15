News Top Stories

FG to states: You can't procure rifles for your vigilance groups

The Federal Government has insisted that no state has its approval to procure automatic rifles (AK-47) for use of its vigilance security outfit in combating insecurity ravaging the country. The disclosure was made by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, when asked to respond to a recent request for approval of automatic rifles for use of Benue state vigilante outfit by its governor, Samuel Otom.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had in the recent past also called on the Federal Government to grant him approval to procure sophisticated arms for the state’s vigilante group (Amotekun). Speaking at a briefing after the National Security Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Irabor said the deployment of high calibre weapons lay strictly within the purview of the federal security agencies. Irabor classified firearms as automatic and non-automatic, adding that individuals may be granted approval to own only the latter.

“What is involved in the class that is mentioned has to do with automatic weapons. There’s no state that has been given a licence for that. So, you do not ask for what you do not have power to acquire. Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola said, “There is a procedure for whoever wants to legally bring in any weapon to follow. And whoever is authorised by the law of the land to bring in legitimate ammunition, including the army, must go through that process. “So, whoever wants to import ammunition, armament or weapons is advised to go through the legitimate process of such activity or act.”

He also disclosed that the council had ordered the reopening of the Dangote Cement factory sealed by the Kogi State Government urging the parties to resolve their differences legally. The minister also disclosed that the Council directed the National Security adviser (NSA) and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to investigate cases of oil theft and illegal oil production in the Niger Delta region and report their findings to it.

On the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s fate after the Appeal Court discharged him of criminal charges, Minister of Police Affairs; Mohammed Dingyadi said the meeting affirmed that though Kanu was discharged, he was not acquitted. Dingyadi said “The issue of Kanu has also been raised and council was briefed on the state of things on the matter. And it was observed that Kanu was discharged but he was not acquitted. “So, the government is considering the appropriate action to be taken on the matter and Nigerians will be notified of the position that will be finally taken on the matter in due course.”

 

