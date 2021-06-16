News

FG to strengthen policies on combating food insecurity

The Federal Government said it was making efforts to reinvigorate policies that would ensure that Nigeria was taken out of the food insecure countries’ list of the United Nations. It will be recalled that the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations had recently forecasted that given several factors, Nigeria, Yemen and South Sudan, were on top of the list of 20 countries of the world that would suffer acute shortage of food. Thisdisclosurewas made in Abuja yesterday by the Permanent Secretary, FederalMinistryof Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, at the 44th regular meeting of the National Council on AgricultureandRuralDevelopment (NCARD). Umakhihe said the government was fine-tuning existing strategies, aimed at shaping initiatives for agricultural development in Nigeria. He added the present administration cannot fold its arms and see the food insecurity prediction already made by the global bodies fulfilled.

