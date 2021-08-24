Business

FG to submit 2022 budget to NASS in September

The Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akabueze, has said that the 2022 Executive Budget proposal will be submitted to the National Assembly in September.

 

He announced this at the commencement of the training of personnel of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) on the 2022 budget preparation, which is based on the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System -Budget Preparation Sub-System (GIFMIS/BPS), in Lagos,

 

He noted that the planned submission of the budget to the National Assembly in September would be the earliest date that the Federal Government would be presenting the budget, a development, he said “would further enhance the prospect of ensuring that the budget is passed before the end of the year.”

 

He stated that the key activity on the 2022 Budget Calendar was the training of MDAs’ personnel, who will be involved in budget preparation, adding that the main goal of the training is to provide continuous learning to equip budget personnel with the requisite knowledge, skills and the tools they require to prepare and submit the 2022 budget in a timely manner.

 

“The desired outcome of this training is to enable participants to refresh their knowledge, fine-tune skills and have access to the tools required to prepare and submit the 2022 budget on the GIFMIS-BPS with minimal errors.”he said.

