FG to tackle COVID-19 with technology, innovations

Lawrence Olaoye Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the disruptions caused the nation by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) would only be addressed by deployment of technology and innovations.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman. Laolu Akande, Osinbajo stated this at the virtual conference of the Centre for Lion Gadgets & Technologies (University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The event also featured a virtual interaction between the Vice President and students both from the university and the secondary school in the UNN campus.

Speaking about the importance of technology and innovation in resolving society’s numerous problems, the Vice-President said “we must creatively imagine and pioneer our way out.”

According to him, “we are in one of the worst health and economic crises in living memory and our recovery must be innovative – we must employ never-before-seen methods to fight the never-beforeseen plethora of issues before us.

Whether we are discussing the delivery of social services to vulnerable communities and promoting financial inclusion or we are talking about boosting agricultural productivity and promoting the security of our communities, how we harness technology is crucial.

“The future will be decided in groups such as yours, where young Nigerians are actively thinking about how to deploy technology in creative ways for problem-solving.

“Thinking about solutions to our developmental issues, we are expected to be both creative, relevant and ingenious which is what innovation is all about.

But we must also be faithful stewards of our environment, we must be inclusive, innovation must be accessible to all especially the poor and vulnerable.”

