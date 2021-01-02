News

FG to telecoms’ subscribers: Provide NIN to retrieve your numbers

Samson Akintaro

Respite may have come the way of telecoms subscribers whose phones have been stolen or missing in the last one month as they will now be able to retrieve their lines.
This came as the Federal Government adjusted its decision on the suspension of sales and registration of SIMs in the country.
With this adjustment, the government said subscribers whose SIMs have been stolen, misplaced, or damaged can retrieve the same after submitting their National Identity Number (NIN).
According to a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, and the Head, Corporate Communications of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Mr. Kayode Adegoke, the subscriber must also meet two other conditions, which include ensuring that “an effective verification of the NIN is carried out by NIMC; and that the relevant Guidelines and Regulations of NCC concerning SIM Replacement are fully adhered to.”
Recall that the government had last month ordered the suspension of sale and registration of new SIMs to allow it to carry out a proper audit of the SIM registration database.
With the suspension, many subscribers whose phones were stolen or got missing have been thrown into telecoms blackout as they are unable to retrieve their lines. The government subsequently ordered all subscribers to link their SIM registration with the NIN or get blocked.
According to the statement, the Government’s drive to ensure all subscriber registrations are linked with NINs) is moving forward and all stakeholders in the industry are working together to ensure the process is carried out as seamlessly as possible.

Reporter

