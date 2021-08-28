FG to tinker with labour laws, says Keyamo

The Minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has disclosed that the Federal Government was considering tinkering with all the labour laws in the country with a view to making them more effective and efficient. Keyamo disclosed this on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during his working visit to Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), adding that the labour laws establishing MINILS and others in the country had become outdated.

Said he: “Some labour centres are not represented in the governing council of the institute, so we are trying to amend all the labour laws in the country. We are going to amend that of this institute so that all the labour centres will be represented. “The MINILS law was an old one. It was a decree that was adopted later as an act of the parliament. At that time, Trade Union Congress (TUC) was not in existence. We are not unmindful of the lack of balance in the constitution of the Governing Council.” The minister agreed that high-wire politics in the appointment of head of the institute had brought the institute to its knees. “I agree with the notion of building strong institutions, but I want to say that personalities also make institutions, hence the best decision I made was recommending Comrade Issa Aremu to head this place,” he said.

