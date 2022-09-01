FG to train 2,000 Ogun youths

The Federal Government yesterday said it is set to train no fewer than 2,000 youths in Ogun State in various vocational skills as part of efforts to eradicate poverty. The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Education Interventions, Fela Bank-Olemoh, said this at a press conference in Abeokuta. According to him, the beneficiaries would be trained under the project tagged ‘T-Max.’ Bank-Olemoh said the project is one Federal government intervention programme tagged at lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

He explained that a total of 15,000 Nigerians would be trained in 16 various skills across seven pilot – states between September and December. The states, according to him, are Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Enugu, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Gombe. Bank-Olemoh said the programme would encourage more participation for females and People with Disabilities (PwDs), adding that the best students would be given starter packs. He added that arrangements were being made with some partners, including the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), for internship placements for the participants after the training. Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele commended the Federal government for the project

