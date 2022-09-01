News

FG to train 2,000 Ogun youths

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday said it is set to train no fewer than 2,000 youths in Ogun State in various vocational skills as part of efforts to eradicate poverty. The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Education Interventions, Fela Bank-Olemoh, said this at a press conference in Abeokuta. According to him, the beneficiaries would be trained under the project tagged ‘T-Max.’ Bank-Olemoh said the project is one Federal government intervention programme tagged at lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

He explained that a total of 15,000 Nigerians would be trained in 16 various skills across seven pilot – states between September and December. The states, according to him, are Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Enugu, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Gombe. Bank-Olemoh said the programme would encourage more participation for females and People with Disabilities (PwDs), adding that the best students would be given starter packs. He added that arrangements were being made with some partners, including the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), for internship placements for the participants after the training. Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele commended the Federal government for the project

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UPF nominates Oba Ewuare II to represent traditional rulers in Africa

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has been nominated to represent traditional rulers in Africa by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) during the African Union of Traditional Rulers Advisory Council to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The Edo State Coordinator of UPF, Ambassado Osasu Usonbor disclosed this at NUJ Press Centre in Benin when […]
News

Four killed in US hospital shooting

Posted on Author Reporter

  Four people have been killed in a shooting spree at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police say. Officers confirmed that the suspected shooter, who was armed with a rifle and a handgun, was also dead, reports the BBC. Police arrived at the scene on Wednesday afternoon at St Francis Hospital in three minutes – […]
News

Ember months: ‘Reduce rate of accidents to safe life’

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

The Chairman, Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Hon. Iliya Habila, yesterday charged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to urgently take action on the alarming rate of road accidents in the area with a view to safe people’s lives. Habila stated this when addressing FRSC Unit Officers in his office. He said various […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica