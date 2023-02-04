News Top Stories

FG To Travellers: Declare $10,000 to NCS or risk 2-year jail term

Posted on

All travellers in possession of a sum exceeding ten thousand ($10, 000) dollars, must make a declaration to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). According to the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition Act) 2022, any person travelling within or outside the country, who fails to make the declaration, will be liable to two years imprisonment upon conviction by a court of competent jurisdiction. Also, any person, who “willfully” obstruct the performance of duty of the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), or other relevant security and law enforcement agencies, risks a three-year jail term, if found guilty.

According to section 3 of the new money laundering act: “Transportation of cash or negotiable instruments in excess of US$10, 000 or its equivalent by individuals in or out of Nigeria shall be declared to the Nigerian Customs Service. “The Nigerian Customs Service shall report any declaration made under subsection (3) to the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Unit.

“Any person who falsely declares or fails to make a declaration to the Nigerian Customs Service under section 12 of the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to forfeit the undeclared funds or negotiable instrument or to imprisonment’ for a term of at least two years or both”.

 

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

CBN injects $1.54bn into forex markets in one month

Posted on

NAFEX = $435 SMIS = $407 SMEs = $400 BDCs = $295m   The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of $1.54 billion across the various segments of the country’s foreign exchange markets  the month of September, according to a report by Nova Merchant Bank.   Titled, “October 2020 Economic Insight: CBN partially […]
News Top Stories

PENGASSAN threatens oil shutdown over sacked 23 NOV oil workers

Posted on

• DPR imposes $250k fine on firm   The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has urged the National Oilwell Varco (NOV Oil) to reinstate 23 workers sacked without due process to avoid industrial crisis.   Mr Eyam Abeng, PENGASSAN Lagos Zonal Chairman, stated this while fielding questions from journalists in […]
Editorial Top Stories

New strategies against security challenges

Posted on

The recent appointment of the new Service Chiefs for the country’s armed forces, after several years of prevarications as replacements of the old and tired predecessors must engender a reversal of the current embarrassing level of insecurity in all parts of Nigeria. The reason is obvious. The ravaging level of insecurity in this country is […]

