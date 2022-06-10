FG traces Owo killings to ISWAP, orders probe of blasphemy killings

…as United States frets over attacks in Nigeria

The Federal Government has identified the Islamic State for West Africa (ISWAP) terror group as being responsible for the recent explosion and gun attacks on St. Francis’ Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, where scores lost their lives and several others fatally injured. Briefing newsmen after the National Security Coun-cil meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, clarified that the attack was not an ethno-religious crisis as being variously speculated in some quarters, but an act of pure terrorism.

The minister, who maintained that the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East and bandits in the North West and North Central have been degraded and neutralised, said: “The Council is quite concerned about the violent attack in Owo, Ondo State, and has been able to locate the perpetrators of that horrendous attack. From all indications, we are zeroing in on ISWAP (the Islamic State for West Africa). It is not an ethno-religious thing; the animals in ISWAP wanting attention, recognition, are suspected to have launched that attack. We have directed all the agencies concerned to go after them and bring them to justice.”

Asked whether the government could ascertain the location of the ISWAP terrorists in the South West, Aregbesola said disclosure of such information could jeopardise the ongoing investigations into the activities of the terror group. Stressing that the recent spate of attacks in the name of blasphemy, particularly in the reported cases in Sokoto and Abuja, was a source of concern to the government, the minister disclosed that the police had been directed to mobilise, identify and preempt all those involved in the blasphemy attacks in the two cases.

He assured that the government was committed to maintaining law and order, with a view to providing adequate security for Nigerian citizens. Aregbesola also said that appropriate preparation had been put in place for the elections coming up in Ekiti, this month, and Osun, next month, principally by Nigeria Police, supported by other security agencies, and to some extent, the military.

Commenting on the Ekiti governorship polls billed for June 18, the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, disclosed that 17, 374 policemen would be deployed to oversee the conduct of the election. Responding to a question on the possibility of intelligence failure ahead of the terrorists’ attacks in Owo Catholic Church, the IGP explained that the attack was not tantamount to intelligence failure, but that the criminals may have beaten the available intelligence. Asked whether the Police had arrested anyone in connection with the kidnap of the Methodist Church Prelate, Samuel Kanu-Uche and two others who got released after the payment of N100 million ransom in Abia State, the Police boss said: “No arrest has been made in terms of suspects; but we are still on it.

Arrest doesn’t have to come immediately. The case is still under investigation. The case is open and we are still looking for the suspects. We have leads; we have some issues that we are still following through: how the ransom was collected and how the negotiations were done. We have information to that effect and we’re looking at getting into the real aspect of getting the suspects arrested.” Responding to allegations that bandits use helicopters to attack the people, particularly in Southern Kaduna; the IGP clarified that the issue has never been discussed at the Council even as he acknowledged that the allegations have been there, but assertions were not.

