FG trains 30 coconut farmers on nursery, processing in Edo

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agri-culture and Rural Development yesterday trained 30 coconut farmers on nursery establishment, field development, harvesting, processing and marketing in Edo State. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Uwakhihe, declared opened the one-day capacity building workshop for coconut farmers in collaboration with the Nigeria Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) in Benin, the state capital. Uwakhihe, who expressed the Federal Government’s commitment in changing the socioeconomic status of Nigerian farmers, said that the capacity building workshop was coming at a very crucial moment when the country was recovering from a difficult spell of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Related Articles
C’River communities and the threat of erosion
There is no doubt that Cross River is one state with very difficult terrain. From the creeks of Bakassi to the hills of Obanliku, the terrain is fiddly and tricky, yet it is fertile for agricultural purposes, the reason why Cross River ranks high on food producing index. However, in the last couple of years, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: 5 govs, 6 monarchs converge on Ibadan, call for end to open grazing
Six top traditional rulers from the South West states, as well as, five governors yesterday converged on the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan and deliberated on the security situation in the region. The governors – Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) – were hosted by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CBN: Banks’ solvency vulnerable to prolonged economic contraction
Although the nation’s banking industry generally enjoyed health in the first half of the year, its solvency and liquidity position would have been vulnerable to sustained economic contraction, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank disclosed this in its “Economic Report Half Year 2020” report released on Monday. According to the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)