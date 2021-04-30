FG trains 30 coconut farmers on nursery, processing in Edo

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agri-culture and Rural Development yesterday trained 30 coconut farmers on nursery establishment, field development, harvesting, processing and marketing in Edo State. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Uwakhihe, declared opened the one-day capacity building workshop for coconut farmers in collaboration with the Nigeria Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) in Benin, the state capital. Uwakhihe, who expressed the Federal Government’s commitment in changing the socioeconomic status of Nigerian farmers, said that the capacity building workshop was coming at a very crucial moment when the country was recovering from a difficult spell of the COVID-19 pandemic.

