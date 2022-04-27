FG trains 32 cooks for School Feeding Programme in Kwara

No fewer than 32 cooks selected from across the 16 local governments of Kwara State have undergone training ahead of the takeoff of the school feeding programme in the state. The training was organised by the National Documentation and Training of Cooks on the National Home- Grown Feeding Programme of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and Social Development.

“Two trainees are selected from each local government area of Kwara State, so we are training 32 persons. We expect them to put in their best in whatever they do, and to develop themselves more and not to limit themselves to what they do now,” Area Manager of Ilorin Office of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mrs Temitayo Quadri, told reporters on the sidelines of the train-the-trainers programme in Ilorin. Quadri urged the participants to always cook with the touch of professionalism, passion and good hygiene that could help the health of the children through the inclusion of the six components of balanced diet.

