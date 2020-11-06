FG, Transcorp sign N105bn Afam Power Plant sale pact

The Federal Government has signed a N105 billion sale and purchase agreement with Transcorp Consortium for the Afam Power Plant to add about 1,000 megawatts to the national grid. Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, who signed the agreement on behalf of government yesterday at the Presidential Villa, said the investment by Transcorp in acquiring Afam Power Plc. and Afam III Fast Power Ltd. was the first of many new investments in the sector across value chain from generation to distribution.

He added that government’s goal was to eliminate the challenges in the power sector by improving liquidity in the market through a host of measures, including the recently announced national mass metering programme and the transition to a service-based tariff. Osinbajo said: “We need a power sector that can provide quality service to Nigerian consumers and sustain itself. The Afam Power Plc. and the Afam III Fast Power Ltd.

have a combined capacity of almost 1,000MW. The current usable and operational capacity of 240 megawatts from Afam III and about 100 megawatts from Afam Power Plc. speaks of the opportunity that the transfer acquisition can bring. “We expect that under Transcorps ownership, the operations of the facility would be raised to its full capacity.

We have seen the progress that Transcorp has made with the Ughelli Power Plant in raising the operational capacity significantly since it acquired the plant in 2013. And we expect nothing less in this acquisition.” According to him, the Afam cluster houses multiple power plants outside of those acquired yesterday by Transcorp, including those owned by Shell Petroleum Development Company and Sahara Energy. It is an energy hub for the country.

“We have no doubt that the addition of Transcorp to the community will come with the forward thinking Corporate Social Responsibility initiative that the chairman of Transcorp, Mr. Tony Elumelu and his team are known for,” he assured.

He added that government would continue to work on her ease of doing business reforms to drive foreign investment, but noted local investors are always the great litmus test for the investment environment. Director-General of Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alex Okoh, said: “The conclusion of this transaction, coupled with the significant effort being made by the Federal Government in conjunction with multilateral agencies and private sector investors, demonstrate a firm resolve on the part of this administration to promote an efficient electricity supply industry in order to meet the country’s demand and drive the process of socio-economic growth and development of the Nigerian economy.”

Giving a background of the deal, Okoh said: “At its meeting held on the 22nd and 23rd August, 2017, the NCP approved the privatization of Afram Power. In view of this and following a competitive bidding, which involved the participation of 12 prospective investors, Transcorp Power Consortium emerged as the preferred bidder with a combined offer of N105 billion. “It is pertinent to note that other bidders at the financial bidding opening ceremony attested to the professionalism, transparency and fairness of the process and applauded the Federal Government represented by the BPE for a job well done. “In this particular instance, Transcorp Power Consortium has signalled an ambitious development plan for Afam Power and has committed to investing the sum of $350 million in the combined power assets for this purpose.

“In addition to the new Afam III Fast Power Plant with an installed capacity of 240 megawatts, the consortium has committed to ramp up power generation of the plant to its rated capacity of 726 megawatts within a period of five years, thereby adding an aggregate of 966 megawatts to the national grid.” Chairman of Transcorp Consortium, Tony Elumelu, said with the pact, government has demonstrated her commitment to lifting people out of poverty because electricity plays a pivotal role in doing that.

He said: “Access to electricity will help us address poverty or eradicate poverty; access to electricity will help us create jobs for our people and the kind of things we see in the coun-try will be a thing of the past. “We welcome this opportunity; we see it as a huge responsibility on us to play and contribute our quota in making sure that government’s genuine concern of lifting Nigerians out of poverty, government’s genuine commitment to creating jobs; we would contribute our own quota in making that happen.” While thanking the Vice President for the opportunity, Elumelu gave the commitment of his firm, promising to add 966 megawatts to the national grid in the next three to five years, provided transmission lines are stable.

