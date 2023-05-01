FG, Travel Agents Lose $400m Revenue

The crisis currently rocking the aviation sector, especially with regard to foreign airlines’ disposition to their trapped funds, has led to the Federal Government and travel agents losing over $400 million. Investigation by New Telegraph indicates that Nigeria’s flight bookings in April alone collapsed by approximately 50 per cent as travel agents are losing tonnes of businesses and huge revenue.

Besides that, the Federal Government has lost over $400 million that would have accrued as many Nigerians have drastically reduced the frequency of foreign trips or stopped totally due to astronomical increases in fares by foreign carriers, which closed lower ticket inventories by introducing the highst ticket fares on the Nigeria routes that are more than 400 per cent of ticket costs before their funds in Nigeria sky – rocketed to over$700 million.

Consequently, huge revenue that could have accrued to the government through payment of Ticket Sales Charge (TSC), Passenger Service Charge (PSC) and Cargo Service Charge (CSC) are lost. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) penultimate year raise domestic PSC from N1,000 to N2,000 and hiked international PSC from $50 to $100.

What it means is that for any trip within Nigeria, passengers pay N2,000 to the government, which is built into the fares and which is mandatorily remitted to FAAN. For international travelers, each passenger pays $100, which is also built into the fares paid by the intending passengers.

Before the trapped fund crisis that had lingered for more than two years, return economy flight tickets to places in Europe like London, Amsterdam, and Madrid cost between N400,000 and N500,000 and could even be cheaper depending on the airline and time of purchase.

But the same ticket on the same route now costs between N1 million and N1.5 million and could even cost more for economy class tickets.

While the foreign carriers are having a field day, dictating the fares and travel policy, a travel expert said that no single carrier could meet the travel needs of Nigeria, reiterating that the country must intentionally and deliberately develop two or three flag carriers with a very clear mandate, stressing that the country’s airlines put together were too weak to compete with their foreign counterparts.

Today, foreign airlines are using all forms of strategy to withdraw their inventories and seats from Nigeria’s Point of Sale (POS) and may eventually quit as demonstrated by the on and off-flight operations of once flourishing Emirates Airlines.

Speaking to our correspondent, President of Aviation Safety Round Table (ASRT), Dr. Gbenga Olowo, said that the lack of preservation of the sanctity of contracts had continually eroded investor confidence and inhibits Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) not only in the aviation industry but other industries in Nigeria.

This he said was confirmed with foreign airlines’ home remittance backlog which he disclosed stood at $718 million as of March 2023, adding that this accounted for 44 per cent of total airlines’ blocked funds in the world.

Olowo described others as a flagrant breach of the law of international trade, noting that airlines under the Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) were mandated to remit net of earnings (after wages and taxes) back to their home offices, with the same applying to the country’s airlines when they fly outside the shores of the country.

To him, it is their trade funds and not borrowed, lamenting that unfortunately, this is happening the second time in Nigeria, which makes it look like a disregard for honouring contracts in an economic policy.

Olowo recalled that during the early 1990s, the same scenario saw the likes of Swiss Air, Scandinavia, Alitalia, and Varig Brazilian Airlines among others exit Nigeria with all the negative multiplier effects like job losses, the collapse of industries, the collapse of trade and commerce, and strained relations among the operating nations such as cumbersome visa restriction regime.

“Nigeria’s national carrier is stillbirth in eight years and surrounded with legal tussles with endless controversy. Neither do we have sufficiently strong Nigerian carriers that can provide the much-needed services by these foreign airlines,” he noted.