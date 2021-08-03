Sports

FG triples prize money for Olympic medallists  

The Federal Government has tripled the prize money rewards for Team Nigeria medallists at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Making the announcement Tuesday in Tokyo after wrestler, Blessing Oborodudu won Team Nigeria’s second medal of the Games, Director, Federation and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) of the Youth and Sports Development Ministry, Dr Simon Ebohdjaiye says the gesture is in appreciation of the impressive and historic performances put up by the athletes.

“The gesture is to drive home the point that the Federal Government rewards superlative efforts,” said the Director who praised the athletes for their massive exploits in Tokyo.

“Gold medallist will now be rewarded with $15,000 while silver and bronze medal winners will each get  $10,000 and S7,500 respectively. The earlier award  is $5,000 for gold, $3,000 for silver and $2,000 for bronze,” he said.

Oborodudu, who made history as the first Nigerian wrestler, man or woman to win an Olympic medal courtesy of  the silver medal she won in the  women’s 68kg freestyle will get $10,000.

Long jumper, Ese Brume, who officially won Nigeria’s first medal at the Games, a bronze will get $7,500 as a reward.

Her medal is the first won in track and field since 2008 at the Beijing Olympics where Blessing Okagbare and the women’s 4x100m relay team won a silver medal each.

There are still three Nigerians left in the Wrestling event led by world number one in her category, Odunayo Adekuruoye.

Also within the medal range is Chukwuebuka Enekwechi who will be competing in the men’s Shot Put final on Thursday.

