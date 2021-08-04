Sports

FG triples prize money for Olympics medalists

The Federal Government has tripled the prize money award for Team Nigeria medallists at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Making the announcement Tuesday in Tokyo after wrestler Blessing Oborodudu won Team Nigeria’s second medal of the Games, Director, Federation and Elite Athletes Department, FEAD of the Youth and Sports Development Ministry, Dr Simon Ebohdjaiye, says the gesture is in appreciation of the impressive and historic performances put up by the athletes. “The gesture is to drive home the point that the Federal Government rewards superlative efforts,” said the Director who praised the athletes for their massive exploits in Tokyo.

“Gold medallist will now be rewarded with $15,000 while silver and bronze medal winners will each get $10,000 and S7,500 respectively. The earlier award was $5,000 for gold, $3,000 for silver and $2,000 for bronze.” Oborodudu who made history as the first Nigerian wrestler to win an Olympic medal courtesy of the silver medal she won in the women’s 68kg freestyle will get $10,000. Long jumper Ese Brume who officially won Nigeria’s first medal at the games, a bronze, will get $7,500 as a reward. Her medal is the first won in track and field since 2008 at the Beijing Olympics where Blessing Okagbare and the women’s 4x100m relay team won a silver medal.

