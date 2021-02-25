FG, UN initiate changes for better yields in food systems

The Federal Government and the United Nations system have reiterated their commitment to ensuring substantial and positive changes in Nigeria’s food systems. “Nigeria is working with the UN and other stakeholders to ensure that the nation’s food systems are more sustainable, inclusive and resilient,” said the National Convenor of Nigeria Food Systems Summit Dialogues, and Permanent Secretary, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Olusola Idowu, at a recent webinar for journalists.

To achieve this, Mrs. Idowu explained, National Food Summit Dialogues would be organised across Nigeria and there would be a harvest of contributions towards shaping the pathways that will lead to collective determination of sustainable food systems and how they will contribute to achieving food security in Nigeria. She further noted that the dialogues would consider how it would be possible to assess progress towards improved food systems as well as determine who needed to be involved in achieving the overarching objective of building effective food systems in Nigeria. The National Convenor added that Food systems touched every aspect of human existence.

“In Nigeria and elsewhere in the world, the management of food systems profoundly affects the health of the people, as well as the health of the environment, economies and cultures.” The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, emphasised the importance of sustainability of the food system.

“We need to put in place systems to ensure that we produce enough food for the current generation, without compromising the ability of future generations to have access to adequate food and proper nutrition.” He said, “As the population continues to grow, and with the many players in the food industry, there is greater need for all of us to understand how we will ensure availability of quality food in quantities that will cater for the needs of all people in a sustainable way.”

Mr. Kallon underscored the importance of the media in ensuring sustainable food systems. “Without the media, all dialogues would be likened to ‘winking in the dark’, no one sees what you are doing. Nigeria is blessed with a vibrant press in a pluralistic media ecosystem and populated by professionals who constitute one of the world’s best.” He explained and urged media partners to get in the flow of the UN Food Systems Summit, and to support “our efforts by encouraging debate and discussion among the population on issues of sustainable food systems for the country. Speaking on the UN Food Systems Dialogue and ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all, Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, underscoring the importance of safe and nutritious food, said:

