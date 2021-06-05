FG, UN to bring lasting peace to North East

A two-day Humanitarian Country Team Retreat seeking lasting solutions to the crises in the North East ends yesterday in Abuja. The Federal Government of Nigeria at the retreat reiterated its commitment to providing the needed humanitarian assistance to the vulnerable across the country as the world recovers from the COVID-19 effect. This Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq made known at the opening of the maiden 2021 United Nations organized retreat at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

In her address, she thanked the Humanitarian Country Team under the leadership of the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Edward Kallon for being a worthy and reliable partner at the forefront of supporting the government in providing the needed assistance to the vulnerable across Nigeria. Umar Farouq also revealed government’s medium and long term plans to tackle its humanitarian needs.

“The Government is scaling up efforts to provide durable solutions for the return, reintegration and resettlement of affected communities”. According to her, the launch of the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan by the ministry and the UN Office for the Coordination of Affairs (UNOCHA) will go a long way in addressing those in need.

“As part of the commitment of the Federal Government to coherently coordinate humanitarian assistance in the country, it has developed a National Humanitarian Development Peace Framework (NHDPF) through the National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (NHCC). This framework seeks to ensure peace, stability and resilience in Nigeria, by promoting home-grown approaches to proactively address critical humanitarian and development challenges”. She maintained that Nigeria remains a top priority area for humanitarian support and assistance, given the complex nature of the challenges faced by the country as she urged United Nations to cooperate with all relevant national and state stakeholders to strengthen national capacity. Earlier, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Edward Kallon described the retreatasverytimelyastheblockof the Humanitarian Programme Cycle was about to restart.

