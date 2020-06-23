FG underscores advocacy against oil spill

T

he Federal Government has declared that oil operators must continue guided by sound environmental policies and standards so that they would not harm the environment and the communities of creatures within the sphere of their operations.

Giving this advice through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the government stated that to do this, the corporation itself had expressed its determination to adhere to sustainable environment practices in all its operations to safeguard biodiversity in the country.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, according to a statement, made this known in Abuja in his keynote address as part of activities to commemorate the 2020 World Environment Day celebration with the theme ‘Biodiversity’.

Kyari said that the corporation would continue to be guided by sound environmental policies and standards so that the NNPC does not harm the environment and the communities of creatures within its sphere of operations.

“NNPC’s firm position on sustainable environmental practice is today reignited by the theme of the 2020 World Environment Day, which seeks to raise further awareness on conservation of Biodiversity. Biodiversity has remained the single most important factor that enables all living creatures to depend on the mutual services of one another in order to ensure survival, a balanced ecosystem and the sustainability of our planet,” Kyari stated.

He explained that the emergence of pandemics such as Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, a virus that was said to be common to Asian bats, had provided greater insights on how biodiversity equilibrium can shift, making it easier for diseases to pass from animals to people.

