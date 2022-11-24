Education

FG, UNICEF, FCDO programme sends 1.5m girls in Northern Nigeria to school 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

 No fewer than 1.5 million girls have been enrolled in schools across six Northern Nigerian states, as a result of Girls’ Education Programme Phase 3 (GEP3) implemented by the Federal Ministry of Education, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK, and UNICEF.

At the national closing ceremony of GEP3 on Thursday in Abuja, the partners reported that a total of $109 million was invested in the programme in Katsina, Kano, Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara and Bauchi states between 2012 and 2022, with the view to increase girls school enrollment, retention and completion.

The partners, who noted that the result, an additional 1.5million girls in school exceeded the project’s expectations, said the attendance rate of girls in primary schools in the six states improved from 43% to 70%, while gender parity improved from 0.73 to 0.97. 

According to them, GEP3 had worked to improve the quality of education for all children, helped girls gain better access to education and economic opportunities, and break the cycle of poverty and disadvantage. 

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who appreciated the efforts of UNICEF and the United Kingdom government in bridging the gap of girls education in the North, said Nigeria was committed towards sustaining results achieved by working towards increasing budget to the education sector and engaging in proper planning to crash the high number of Nigerian children not in school.

 

