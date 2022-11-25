FG, UNICEF, FCDO send 1.5m Northern girls to school

No fewer than 1.5 million girls have been enrolled in schools across six Northern Nigerian states, as a result of Girls’ Education Programme Phase 3 (GEP3) implemented by the Federal Ministry of Education, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK, and UNICEF.

At the national closing ceremony of GEP3 on Thursday in Abuja, the partners reported that a total of $109 million was invested in the programme in Katsina, Kano, Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara and Bauchi states between 2012 and 2022, with the view to increase girls school enrollment, retention and completion. The partners who noted that the result, an additional 1.5million girls in school exceeded thee projects expectations, said the attendance rate of girls in primary schools in the six states improved from 43% to 70%, while gender parity improved from 0.73 to 0.97.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...