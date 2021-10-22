FG unmasks Sunday Igboho, Kanu’s major financiers, links them to acts of terrorism

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami said on Friday that the Federal Government has found that the major financier of the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho is a member of the National Assembly.

Malami, who was silent on the identity of the federal lawmaker, said a report by a security committee constituted by the FG also revealed that Igboho allegedly received funding from a firm – Abbai Bako and Sons – allegedly being probed for terrorism financing activities.

“It might be recalled that Abbal Bako & Sons and its promoter Abdullahi Umar Usman are suspects in the on-going Joint Terrorist Financing Investigation.

“Abdullahi Umar Usman is, by way of financial transaction, connected to Surajo Abubakar Muhammad (who was sentenced to life imprisonment in UAE on charges of financing terrorism (Boko Haram),” Malami said.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Friday, Malami said the committee also made damning discovery about the activities of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and his following, noting that there were information that Kanu was receiving supports from both within and outside Nigeria.

Malami gave details of persons allegedly killed and property destroyed by Kanu’s associates his inciting comments.

“We have also established that Kanu is not alone in his subversive activities.

“He has accomplices in Nigeria and abroad, individuals and groups as well as state and non-state actors who are aiding and facilitating his campaign against the people and state of Nigeria.

“Some of the state actors aided Kanu, even as a fugitive, in his destructive mission, ignoring the terrorist nature of his activities.

“We call on these countries to desist from aiding subversive acts by Kanu and IPOB against the state of Nigeria and its people,” Malami said.

Like this: Like Loading...