FG unveils national dig once policy in December – Pantami

…Says policy’ll accelerate broadband infrastructure roll-out

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, has said that the Federal Government would unveil its proposed National Dig Once Policy before the end of 2022.

Pantami made the disclosure in Lagos at the just concluded fourth edition of Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PIAFo) on Dig Once Policy and Fibre Strategy in Nigeria with the theme: “Laying the Foundation for Ubiquitous Broadband for Nigeria’s Economic Breakthrough”.

He said the policy will facilitate seamless deployment of fibre optic as a backbone broadband infrastructure across the country to bridge digital divide and boost digital economy.

Represented by Engineer Usman Aliyu, Secretary of Broadband Implementation Steering Committee (BISC) and Head, Wireless Network at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Pantami said the policy is recognised in the Nigeria Broadband Plan 2020-2025 as a critical element to attain 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025.

According to him, the policy, which seeks to promote installation of ready-made buried fibre conduit for seamless fibre deployment in the country, had received necessary inputs coming from robust engagements with relevant stakeholders for effective realisation of its essence.

He said: “Some of the objectives of the policy are provisioning of shared infrastructure for existing internet service providers and entrants; promotion of installation of ready-made buried fibre conduit for broadband deployment and reduction of the barriers to entry for Internet Service Providers.

“Others are to promote coordination and reduce the number of excavations and disruptions caused due to fibre installation works; to lower the cost of broadband internet service deployment; to promote joint installation of infrastructures in a single phase and avoid unnecessary future digging as well as encouraging infrastructure, and to promote a unified and affordable pricing regime across the federation for Right of Ways.”

Pantami also said that once the policy becomes operational in Nigeria, there would be lower cost of repair and maintenance of installed fiber infrastructure and lower cost of broadband internet service deployment.

According to him, the Dig Once Implementation Council (DOIC), as a Special Purpose Vehicle, should clarify the fibre strategy, boundary and scope of work of each stakeholder and publish quarterly progress reports.

He encouraged Nigeria to put in place a mechanism to clarify the cooperation between the DOIC and Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) to help drive policy adoption at the state level and as such, redefine the issue of Right of Way (RoW).

Earlier, Omobayo Azeez, Convener and Lead Executive of PIAFo, disclosed that fibre is critical to achieving the 70 per cent broadband penetration Nigeria is currently targeting.

He said there is a need for all stakeholders, especially state and local governments to embrace and domesticate the policy in their respective states

