Business

FG unveils national dig once policy in December – Pantami

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

…Says policy’ll accelerate broadband infrastructure roll-out

 

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, has said that the Federal Government would unveil its proposed National Dig Once Policy before the end of 2022.

Pantami made the disclosure in Lagos at the just concluded fourth edition of Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PIAFo) on Dig Once Policy and Fibre Strategy in Nigeria with the theme: “Laying the Foundation for Ubiquitous Broadband for Nigeria’s Economic Breakthrough”.

He said the policy will facilitate seamless deployment of fibre optic as a backbone broadband infrastructure across the country to bridge digital divide and boost digital economy.

Represented by Engineer Usman Aliyu, Secretary of Broadband Implementation Steering Committee (BISC) and Head, Wireless Network at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Pantami said the policy is recognised in the Nigeria Broadband Plan 2020-2025 as a critical element to attain 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025.

According to him, the policy, which seeks to promote installation of ready-made buried fibre conduit for seamless fibre deployment in the country, had received necessary inputs coming from robust engagements with relevant stakeholders for effective realisation of its essence.

He said: “Some of the objectives of the policy are provisioning of shared infrastructure for existing internet service providers and entrants; promotion of installation of ready-made buried fibre conduit for broadband deployment and reduction of the barriers to entry for Internet Service Providers.

“Others are to promote coordination and reduce the number of excavations and disruptions caused due to fibre installation works; to lower the cost of broadband internet service deployment; to promote joint installation of infrastructures in a single phase and avoid unnecessary future digging as well as encouraging infrastructure, and to promote a unified and affordable pricing regime across the federation for Right of Ways.”

Pantami also said that once the policy becomes operational in Nigeria, there would be lower cost of repair and maintenance of installed fiber infrastructure and lower cost of broadband internet service deployment.

According to him, the Dig Once Implementation Council (DOIC), as a Special Purpose Vehicle, should clarify the fibre strategy, boundary and scope of work of each stakeholder and publish quarterly progress reports.

He encouraged Nigeria to put in place a mechanism to clarify the cooperation between the DOIC and Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) to help drive policy adoption at the state level and as such, redefine the issue of Right of Way (RoW).

 

Earlier, Omobayo Azeez, Convener and Lead Executive of PIAFo, disclosed that fibre is critical to achieving the 70 per cent broadband penetration Nigeria is currently targeting.

He said there is a need for all stakeholders, especially state and local governments to embrace and domesticate the policy in their respective states

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: LASAA announces palliatives for outdoor advertising practitioners

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA) has announced various palliatives to cushion the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of outdoor advertising practitioners in the state.   Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of LASAA, Prince Adedamola Docemo, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos over the weekend, […]
Business

Afreximbank launches product to accelerate cross-border trade

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the commercial launch of Afreximbank Trade Payment Services – or “AfPAY” – an intervention designed to facilitate the settlement of international trade on open account terms on behalf of identified African financial institutions and their clients. In a press release, Afreximbank said it developed the product specifically to address […]
Business

Adesina: Zero hunger possible in Africa by 2030

Posted on Author Our Reporters

African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has said he is confident that zero hunger can be achieved in Africa by 2030. According to a press release, Adesina, who stated this in a message on the first day of the United Nations Food Systems Summit, stressed that the world has the resources to end […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica