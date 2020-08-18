FG unveils new digital cybersecurity centre

The Federal Government yesterday unveiled a new digital cybersecurity centre domiciled in the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The centre that was unveiled by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Pantami, which was said to have been equipped with modern technology, would help to enhance national cybersecurity intelligence and also protect the image of the country.

New Telegraph learnt that the new cybersecurity centre had a digital studio for virtual learning, a computer emergency response and readiness team.

NITDA’s boss, Engr. Kashifu Inuwa, said the newly unveiled centre housed integrated computer emergency response and readiness centre to enhance our national cybersecurity, digital multimedia studio for online digital skills and literacy capacity building, and digital conference room for remote collaboration.

He noted that the initiative was consistent with President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign promises to improve security, diversify economy, and strengthen the fight against corruption.

He said: “The third virtual project commissioning series of Federal Government projects executed under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Today we are here at the National Information Technology Development Agency, to our new brand in line with the national digital policy.

