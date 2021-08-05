FG unveils NIPOST’s N50 revenue stamp

The Federal Government has launched the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) N50 revenue stamp, confirming the rights of the postal agency over stamp duty. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, led the Chairman of NIPOST, Maimuna Yaya- Abubakar; Postmaster- General of the Federation, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, in unveiling the stamp at a ceremony held at the NCC Digital Complex, Abuja.

The minister said plans had reached advanced stage to unbundle NIPOST, adding that: “Soon, we will be unveiling other parts of NIPOST such as Property and Development Company, Transportation and Logistics Company, NIPOST Microfinance Bank, among others. We will achieve this by leveraging on all our infrastructures around the country.” Confirming the crucial role of NIPOST in the scheme of things in Nigeria, the Minister said: “NIPOST is one of the most important institutions of government historically, economically, socially, politically. But for many years before this administration came, NIPOST was neglected completely.”

In her remarks, Yaya- Abubakar said the unveiling of NIPOST revenue stamp represented a quantum leap in the re-engineering efforts of the NIPOST, aimed not only at repositioning the agency for optimal performance, but stimulating it to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the country. He said: “We are thankful that the dust has finally settled with the signing into law of the Amended Finance Act, 2020, by President Muhammadu Buhari. NIPOST is back to its legal position of administration of stamps; as the exclusive producer and custodian of stamps in Nigeria.

