News

FG unveils NIPOST’s N50 revenue stamp

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe Comment(0)

The Federal Government has launched the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) N50 revenue stamp, confirming the rights of the postal agency over stamp duty. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, led the Chairman of NIPOST, Maimuna Yaya- Abubakar; Postmaster- General of the Federation, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, in unveiling the stamp at a ceremony held at the NCC Digital Complex, Abuja.

The minister said plans had reached advanced stage to unbundle NIPOST, adding that: “Soon, we will be unveiling other parts of NIPOST such as Property and Development Company, Transportation and Logistics Company, NIPOST Microfinance Bank, among others. We will achieve this by leveraging on all our infrastructures around the country.” Confirming the crucial role of NIPOST in the scheme of things in Nigeria, the Minister said: “NIPOST is one of the most important institutions of government historically, economically, socially, politically. But for many years before this administration came, NIPOST was neglected completely.”

In her remarks, Yaya- Abubakar said the unveiling of NIPOST revenue stamp represented a quantum leap in the re-engineering efforts of the NIPOST, aimed not only at repositioning the agency for optimal performance, but stimulating it to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the country. He said: “We are thankful that the dust has finally settled with the signing into law of the Amended Finance Act, 2020, by President Muhammadu Buhari. NIPOST is back to its legal position of administration of stamps; as the exclusive producer and custodian of stamps in Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rising inflation rate, others fuel high cost of house purchase, rents

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With Nigeria’s headline inflation rate standing at 18.17 per cent for March 2021 as announced by the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS), indications have emerged that the country’s real estate sector is already suffering from its rising effects coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic with cost of building materials skyrocketing causing delays in housing projects completion […]
News

Senate not against electronic voting, transmission of result, says Omo-Agege

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege yesterday, said the 9th Senate is fully in support of electronic voting and electronic transmission of results, but because the country has only 43% internet coverage, the country cannot go for electronic transmission until the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) can ascertain otherwise. Omo-Agege made this assertion while answering […]
News Top Stories

Alcohol damages DNA, increases cancer risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States have found that consuming as little as two alcoholic drinks a day was linked to more than 103,000 new cancer cases in 2020. The results of their finding are published in ‘The Lancet Oncology’. According to the U.S. National Cancer Institute, drinking increases the risk of cancer because of toxins […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica