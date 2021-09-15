FG unveils plans to end poverty

The Federal Government yesterday unveiled plans to end poverty in the country. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said the government had set up Presidential Economic Development Districts to operate in every ward across the country. Osinbajo made this disclosure during the opening of the Inaugural National Partnership Economy Summit in Abuja.

He said the initiative came following an alliance between federal, state and local governments, with the collaboration of the organised private sector. Osinbajo said: “These Presidential Economic Development Districts will implement a Lease Operate Pay and Own Scheme (LOPOS) based on the same guidelines as the leasing system in addition to funding the industrial parks and clusters.

This is indeed a watershed for promoting and funding grassroots Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to acquire technology for industrial production.” The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume, said the government intends to use the partnership to mobilise stakeholders, promote wealth creation, diversify the economy and create jobs.

