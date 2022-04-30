News

FG unveils plans to tackle livestock sector’s challenges

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Government said it has mapped out plans to immediately tackle the challenges inhibiting growth and development of the country’s livestock sector. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) disclosed this on Friday at the opening ceremony of the Summit on National Livestock Transformation Plan, Co-organised by the Agriculture Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ACAN) and FMARD.

Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Muhammad Abubakar, who addressed participants at the event, acknowledged that over the years, several challenges have bedeviled the livestock sector, hindering it from contributing to the growth of the economy. Abubakar noted that some critical private sector stakeholders had been identified for collaboration, while relevant programmes had also been revived in order to tackle the challenges. He said, “The (Federal) Government is collaborating with a wide range of national and international stakeholders to speed up transformation in the livestock sector and meet contemporary aspirations for increased productivity and resilience.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Omicron: Canada bans travellers from Nigeria

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Canadian has extended its travel ban on travellers who recently visited Nigeria against the background of fears over the spread of the recently discovered Omicron variant of the Coronavirus in the country. This is coming two days after Canada announced that it detected its first cases of the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in two […]
News

Nigeria records lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in one week

Posted on Author Reporter

*As NCDC confirms 603 new cases Nigeria recorded its lowest daily fatality toll in one week with six persons confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday. A total of 634 deaths have now been recorded in the country, with 76 lives lost to COVID-19 in the past seven days. The daily count of […]
News

Buhari to assent to Electoral Amendment Bill ‘morrow – Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Barring any last-minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to sign the longawaited Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021, tomorrow. Authoritative Presidency sources confirmed that the President would be per-forming his duty of assenting to the bill around 12pm. Recall that public anxiety had mounted, in the last few weeks, over President Buhari’s delay in assenting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica