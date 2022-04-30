FG unveils plans to tackle livestock sector’s challenges

The Federal Government said it has mapped out plans to immediately tackle the challenges inhibiting growth and development of the country’s livestock sector. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) disclosed this on Friday at the opening ceremony of the Summit on National Livestock Transformation Plan, Co-organised by the Agriculture Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ACAN) and FMARD.

Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Muhammad Abubakar, who addressed participants at the event, acknowledged that over the years, several challenges have bedeviled the livestock sector, hindering it from contributing to the growth of the economy. Abubakar noted that some critical private sector stakeholders had been identified for collaboration, while relevant programmes had also been revived in order to tackle the challenges. He said, “The (Federal) Government is collaborating with a wide range of national and international stakeholders to speed up transformation in the livestock sector and meet contemporary aspirations for increased productivity and resilience.”

