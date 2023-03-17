FG unveils River Niger’s navigational charts

As part of measures to boost tourism in the country, the Nigerian Navy has unveiled navigational charts of the lower River Niger. Speaking during the unveiling ceremony in Abuja, yesterday, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, expressed hope that the development will facilitate the exploitation of huge mineral deposits along the Niger Basin corridor.

The project was done by theNavy, inpartnershipwith Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Nigeria Export Import Bank (NEXIM), among other strategic organisations. The CNS said: “Undoubtedly, unveiling these charts is crucial towards exploitation of the vast strategic reserve of mineral resources along the Lower Niger Basin with great prospects for Nigeria’s economic diversification. “This is expected to boost tourism potentials, create more job opportunities and increase economic viability. It would also reduce pressure on road infrastructure, as bulk cargos would be transported through the channel.

“Furthermore, successful opening of this river channel for navigation will accelerate activation of concessioned inland ports and export processing zones for handling bulk cargoes from coastal areas and export of solid minerals as well as agricultural produce.

“Thus, the ceremony we are gathered here today is yet another testimony to the resolve of the Federal Government towards evolving comprehensive mechanisms to emplace sustainable infrastructure through Public Private Partnership collaborations.” In his explanatory comments, the Navy hydrographer, Rear Admiral Emeka Okafor, said in the course of the navigation exercise about 81 features, considered to be dangerous to navigation, were discovered. He, therefore, called for the dredging of identified navigational routes in the lower River Niger, in addition to construction of embankment.

