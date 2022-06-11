News

FG urged to prioritise funding of education, as INVENT clocks 10

A Professor of Economic, Perekunah Bright Eregha, has charged the Federal Government to adequately invest in education by prioritizing its funding for years, this is as Inspiring Nigeria’s Vanguard of Exceptionally Noble Talents (INVENT) clocked 10 years old. Eregha, a senior lecturer from the Department of Economic, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos State, gave the charge in his lecture during the anniversary of INVENT in Lagos.

He further stated that education is key to the development of the the country. “A country cannot grow more than its human capital development and if there is anywhere, funds should be allocated the more, it should be in the education sector,” he stated. Eregha called for more attention on public sector education, with specific focus on the education of the youth, noting that if government sufficiently funds education, every youth will be in school and the society will be much better. ‘‘Skills demand has changed. It is not about being medical doctors or working in oil companies. The world has moved from that to data science.

Data sciences are the next crude oil of the world,’’ he said while adding that: ‘‘We are talking about machine learning, artificial intelligence. Some of the data science companies are doing very well while most of the oil companies are struggling and closing down. It tells Nigerians that the world has changed and in Nigeria currently we have youth unemployment that is more than 50 per cent.

‘‘Generally unemployment in Nigeria is about 33.5%.’’ Principal Facilitator, Invent Youth Leadership Initiative, Mr.Elijah Olupona, noted that the anniversary event was aimed at preparing youths and secondary school students for future challenges. He noted that in the past year, over 5, 000 students participated in its leadership summit while over 1, 500 students have been trained through it mentorship training. While the Director and Head Counseling Unity, Education District 2, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Olori Adeyemi Kalejaiye, commended the summit as a laudable programme even as she disclosed that the state looks forward to actively participating in the summit in the coming years.

 

