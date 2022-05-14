News

FG urges African States to be forceful on advocacy for debt relief

Posted on

The federal government has urged African countries to be bold and forceful in the advocacy for debt cancellation even when the call had already gained traction. This iseven as it also called on African, Caribbean and Pacific States to engage more among themselves and collectively review and address issues affecting them especially issues relating to peace, security, climate change and debt relief.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made these calls yesterday when received the Secretary General of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), Mr Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa. On the call for concerted efforts in calling for debt relief, Osinbajo said : “it is crucial for African states to be bold and forceful in its advocacy.

He told the OACPS Secretary General that it was crucial that the organization was taking the crucial path of proactively engaging with member states as with any of the multilateral organizations adding that they needed to not only be constantly engaged with member states, but also to understand what was going on. “This fits into your strategic objective which is to engage and to modernize the organization and to look for alternative means of financing and be more efficient, it is very commendable and I am very pleased to see that it is a step you are taking,” he said.

 

