FG urges EU to invest in Nigeria’s gas infrastructure

The Federal Government has urged the European Union (EU) to step up investments in gas and hydrocarbon in Nigeria to be able to meet the bloc’s energy needs.

 

The call is coming on the heels of the festering war between Ukraine and Russia, which threatens gas supply to European countries.

 

Russia currently supplies about 30 to 40 per cent of EU’s gas needs.

 

Speaking during a courtesy call by the EU Ambassadors to Nigeria led by Amb. Samuela Isopi, Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said Nigeria was ready to step in as alternative gas supplier to Europe.

 

In a statement by his Senior Adviser (Media and Communications), Horatius Egua, Sylva urged EU to encourage its oil and gas companies such as Shell, Eni, and Total Energies to scale up investments in the Nigerian gas sector.

 

“One of the things we warned against earlier was the speed with which EU was taking away investments in fossil fuels.

 

“We warned that the speed was faster than they were developing renewable energy. You can see now that what we were warning against is what is happening now,” the minister said.

 

He told the delegation that what stunted growth in the development of gas in Nigeria was fresh investments, and called for a change of attitude on the part of EU if its requests to increase supplies to Europe would be realised.

 

According to the minister, one of the biggest challenges the sector has is lack of investments.

“In the last 10 years, over 70 billion dollars worth of investments came to Africa, but sadly less than four billion dollars came to Nigeria.

 

“Surprisingly, we are the biggest in Africa. If we cannot attract investments to Nigeria, you know where we are heading.

 

“You have been our long time friend. As at today, our gas reserve is one of the biggest in the world. We have a proven gas reserve of 206 tcf and if we really focus on gas exploitation we can get up to 600 tcf.

 

“We are already building gas infrastructure such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline project, expected to take gas to Algeria, and the West Africa Gas Pipeline project designed to take gas to Morroco,” Sylva stated.

 

