News

FG urges int’l community to adopt technology in combating TB

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the international community to rededicate efforts in fighting tuberculosis (TB) by using available technology. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said this at a round table conference of the ‘Global Stop TB Partnership.’ The President expressed concerns that efforts at ending a preventable and curable disease like TB were now complicated because of COVID-19.

‘‘As I mentioned during the UN High Level Meeting in 2018, it is now even more urgent that the global community, especially the African region, act in unison with rededicated efforts, using the latest available technology and tools to address the TB epidemic.

‘‘Nigeria still ranks among those countries bearing the brunt of an increasing burden of TB with a growing number of ‘missing’ TB cases. ‘‘The reversal of Nigeria’s difficult health indices, remains a top priority of this administration, including the gap in TB case detection, fuelled partly by the dearth of acceptable, accessible, affordable and patient centered basic health facilities,’’ the President told the roundtable session of Honourable Ministers of Health, during the 33rd Board Meeting of the Global Stop TB Partnership.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police arrest 59 for cultism in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James

Police in Cross River State yesterday paraded 59 people for allegedly being members of cult groups. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdulkadir Jimoh, said 55 of the suspects were members of a masquerade group known as “Nnabor Confraternity”, while four of the suspects belonged to the Vikings Confraternity. Jimoh disclosed that four of the […]
News

COVID-19: Ebonyi lifts ban on night clubs, others

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Ebonyi State government yesterday lifted ban on night clubs, public parks, cinemas, burials/wake keeps and other social gathering in the state. The state government had at the wake of the coronavirus pandemic ordered the closure of public places for social activities.   But in a statement from Commissioner for Information and Sate Orientation, Uchenna Orji […]
News

APC meeting: Politics without media crisis less interesting, says Tinubu

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Insists closed-door meeting was ‘consultation’ not ‘reconciliation’ Muritala Ayinla National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, late Thursday night ruled out the existence of internal wrangling in the party, saying there was no crisis in the party but some disagreements that could be discussed and moved on. The former Governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: