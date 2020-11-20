FG urges int’l community to adopt technology in combating TB

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the international community to rededicate efforts in fighting tuberculosis (TB) by using available technology. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said this at a round table conference of the ‘Global Stop TB Partnership.’ The President expressed concerns that efforts at ending a preventable and curable disease like TB were now complicated because of COVID-19.

‘‘As I mentioned during the UN High Level Meeting in 2018, it is now even more urgent that the global community, especially the African region, act in unison with rededicated efforts, using the latest available technology and tools to address the TB epidemic.

‘‘Nigeria still ranks among those countries bearing the brunt of an increasing burden of TB with a growing number of ‘missing’ TB cases. ‘‘The reversal of Nigeria’s difficult health indices, remains a top priority of this administration, including the gap in TB case detection, fuelled partly by the dearth of acceptable, accessible, affordable and patient centered basic health facilities,’’ the President told the roundtable session of Honourable Ministers of Health, during the 33rd Board Meeting of the Global Stop TB Partnership.

Like this: Like Loading...