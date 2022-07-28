Business

FG urges pharmaceutical firms to explore TRIPS for vaccine production

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Minister of State for Industry,Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum, has urged the organised private sector to leverage the opportunities in Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) to boost vaccine production in the country. According to her, underdeveloped economies have a five year waiver to use TRIPS to develop vaccines against future pandemic occurrences. She also reaffirm Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry through standardisation.

Katagum stated this in Lagos at the 9th African Day of Standardisation 2022, themed: “Promoting the African pharmaceutical and medical devices industries through standardisation.” In her words: “That is why we are speaking to the pharmaceutical society and manufacturers on the need to take advantage of this opportunity, not because of COVID, but for other pandemic as well. So, we must have these vaccine facilities in place. “A country like Nigeria, we must have our own vaccine production facilities because there are other illnesses that are also endemic.

Some will be discovered in the future, some will mutate so that readiness, we cannot allow another pandemic to come.” The minister also reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting SON in its bid to discharge its mandate, stressing that the commitment was evident in the recent approval secured for the standards body to return to the ports with a view to collaborating with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to tackle the menace of substandard at all entry points in Nigeria.

She, therefore, called on SON and all regulatory authorities involved in the industry to redouble efforts in ensuring that only goods and services that have complied with the laid down standards are available in the nation’s markets. Meanwhile, the Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, had restated the agency’s commitment to protect the pharmaceutical industry by offering the sector standardisation and certification services, saying that certification would go a long way to make the pharmaceutical industry attractive and competitive.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

BoI secures $1bn loan to revitalise industrial sector

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has concluded a $1 billion three-year syndicated loan to support businesses and revitalize the industrial sector in the country. “The deal demonstrates the capacity of financial institutions to continue their vital activities during the pandemic and their positive attitude to African risks”, Afreximbank, which served as facility agent and security […]
Business

Oil rebounds on speculation OPEC+ may pause output increase

Posted on Author Reporter

  • OPEC delays technical meetings to assess Omicron impact-sources • Talks on reviving 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Monday Oil prices rebounded on Monday as investors looked for bargains after Friday’s slump and on speculation that OPEC+ may pause an output increase in response to the spread of Omicron, but the mood […]
Business

Nigeria’s financial system remains strong –CBN

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated that the country’s financial system is strong and resilient, contrary to speculations on social media. The Director, Corporate Communications Department at the apex bank, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, stated this in Lagos yesterday, while delivering his address during the, “CBN Special Day” at the ongoing 2021 Lagos International […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica