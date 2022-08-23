FG, USA seals agreement to repatriate $23m Abacha loot assets to Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the government of the United States of America (USA) Tuesday signed an agreement for the repatriation of the sum of $23 million, being assets looted by late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

While the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) signed the agreement on behalf of the Federal Government, the United States of America (USA) Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard signed for the government of the United States.

Speaking shortly before signing the agreement, the AGF said since 2016, his ministry, the United Kingdom National Crime Agency (UK NCA), the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) have been working closely with the legal representatives of the Federal Government to finalize litigations related to the Abacha linked assets.

Following agreement between parties, Malami said, the UK High Court granted the NCA a registration and recovery order on July 21, 2021, which was sealed by the court on August 4, 2021.

He said: “The forfeited Mecosta/Sani assets were subsequently transferred to the NCA, which on 7th February, 2022 held the sum of $23,439,724, pending the execution of the asset return agreement between the FRN and the USA.”

In line with the agreement, which was a result of the cooperation of the UK NCA, USDOJ, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the use of the funds for the on-going Presidential Development Infrastructure Funds (PIDF) projects, which include the Abuja-Kano Highway, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge, which are being supervised by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

