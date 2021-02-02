FG, varsity workers differ on planned Feb 5 nationwide strike

…we lack mandate to suspend strike says SSANU/NASU

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Despite a reconciliatory meeting with the Federal Government on Tuesday, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), have said the planned February 5 nationwide strike would still commence as planned.

However, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige was optimistic that the planned strike has been arrested, following the meeting with the union leaders.

Addressing newsmen after stepping out of a closed door meeting, the General Secretary of NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi, said the most contentious issue was yet to be addressed, adding that the delegation does not have the mandate to suspend the planned strike.

According to him, there was need to revert back to its members on the discussions held with government, and to intimate them on new developments that arose during the meeting.

He said: “We have not concluded the work. There are some issues that developed during the course of our discussions. We need to take back to our members so that they can give us further directive. As a result of that development, we asked that the government should allow us time to meet our members and seek for further mandate.

“Clearly, the agenda of the meeting has not been exhausted, so there are still issues to be addressed. In fact, one of the most contentious issues is yet to be discussed. We are favourably disposed to dialogue and after discussing with our members, we will come back and continue with the discussion.

“So far, nothing has been concluded. We don’t have the mandate to talk about suspending strike. That’s not within our competence. The mandate of our members stands until they ask us to reverse it.”

On his part, Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige who was optimistic the planned strike has been arrested, said the deliberations were not only fruitful, but a joint committee had been set up to address all anomalies and issues under contention.

“The deliberations were fruitful, government side responded to issues concerning IPPIS and what is being done to assist university workers non-academic workers, who have had some complains in that direction especially some of their allowances they said was chopped off by IPPIS system.”

