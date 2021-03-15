News Top Stories

FG victimizing our members despite suspension of strike –ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Unive r s i t i e s (ASUU) yesterday flayed the Federal Government and the Office of the Accountant- General of the Federation for victimizing its members by refusing to pay them salaries running between two and10 months despite suspending the strike premised on “no victimisation clause.”

 

Chairman of the University of Ibadan chapter of ASUU, Professor Ayo Akinwole, said this, stating that while members were back to their duty posts to work, the harsh economy being experienced due to unpaid salaries and nonrefund of deducted checkoff dues had continued to affect productivity.

 

Akinwole maintained that the federal government had refused to remit Union’s deductions it made to the account of the Union with a plan to stifle it, warning that if pushed to the limit, withdrawal of work in the nearest future may be inevitable.

 

According to Akinwole, while government was paying outstanding five months’ salaries for those on nominal role at an agonisingly slow pace, over one hundred UI academic staff were being owed salaries ranging between two and ten months.

 

He added that those newly employed in February 2020 had not received any penny, suffering with their families and dependants because they maintained their stand to reject enrolment on the IPPIS.

 

Akinwole said: “A major common position agreed to (and expected to be respected) by the Government and ASUU was that: ‘Nobody shall be victimized in any way whatsoever for his/ her role in the process leading to the Memorandum of Action. “The agreement reached on the 22nd December, 2020 imposed some obligations on both the government and ASUU.

 

“On the part of ASUU, the Union undertook to go back to the classrooms, laboratories, workshops, work stations etc, to do the best for the students and the country.

 

“The Government (both Federal and State) is to sincerely fulfil their own part of the bargain, a major part which is the ‘NO Victimisation clause’.

 

While ASUU as a Union and her members as individuals in various branches have remained faithful to this agreement by returning to classes and performing their respective duties, the Federal Government, true to type, has reneged on its part.

 

“Contrary to FGN affirmation of its commitment to pay all withheld salaries of ASUU members who have not enrolled in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), three months after the suspension of strike, thousands of ASUU members across various branch are still being owed salaries

 

While confirming that government is defraying the generally withheld five months salaries at an agonisingly slow rate of one outstanding salary per month, the salaries of some members running to hundreds have been permanently and consistently withheld by the office of the Accountant general of the federation (OAGF).”

