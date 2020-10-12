FG votes N100bn for wage adjustment in MDAs

The Federal Government has earmarked N100 billon in 2021 Budget to offset public service wage adjustment in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

The amount, according to budget breakdown posted by Budget Office, is to cater for promotion arrears, salary increases and payment of severance benefits.

The government, in addition, plans to offset MDAs’ electricity bill with N5 billion and IPPIS capturing/ monitoring with N1 billion. In 2021, government made provision of N5 billion as payment for outsourced services, another N5 billion for margin in increases in cost and recurrent adjustment and allocated N65 billion to Presidential Amnesty Programme and reintegration of transformed exmilitants.

Training of budget officers on GIFMIS, budget preparation as well as monitoring and evaluation of projects nationwide to gulp N2 billion, special intervention programme (recurrent) N350 billion while N20 billion is earmarked for contingency; international sporting competition N5 billion; Treasury Single Account operations N1 billion, Employee Compensation fund is N4 billion.

Government’s contributions to international organisations in 2021 is estimated at N30 billion. Of the amount, GAVI/immunisation is allocated N45.1 billion.

Other provisions for MDAs in 2021 captured in budget breakdown are: Presidency N23.8 billion; Ministry of Defence N243.6 billion; Foreign Affairs N7.8 billion; Ministry of Information N14.1 billion; Ministry of Interior N44.6 billion; Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation N2.8 billion; Auditor General for the Federation N251 million; Ministry of Police Affairs N13.5 billion; Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy N17.5 billion; Office of the National Security Adviser N43 billion; Infrastructure Concessionary Regulatory Commission N406.5 million and Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation N24.7 billion.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Thursday, presented N13.08 trillion budget expenditure to joint members of the National Assembly. He themed 2021 budget the “Budget of economic recovery and resilience.”

The budget projected a total revenue of N8.433 trillion. Derivable revenues are expected to come from grants and aid in the sum of N354.85 billion as well as the revenues of 60 Government- Owned Enterprises. Oil revenue is projected at N2.01 trillion, Non-oil revenue is estimated at N1.49 trillion. All MDAs, regardless of size, is expected to contribute to revenue basket, no matter how small. Expenditure outlook for 2021 in the N13.08 trillion budget is aggregated like previous pattern.

The sum of N1.35 trillion is appropriated for spending by Government-Owned Enterprises, grants and aid funded expenditures N354.85 billion.

Like this: Like Loading...