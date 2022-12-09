News

FG vows to develop diligent workforce–Keyamo

The Federal Government has stressed its commitment to developing a diligent workforce as part of the effort to boost productivity and ultimately grow the economy. The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, gave this assurance in Lagos on Wednesday at the public presentation of a book – The Diligent Worker –written by a Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) worker, Mrs. Constance Evil Omagbemi.

Keyamo, represented by the Director of Labour Services and the Regional Director for the South, Mrs. Mie Badejo, said the title of the book speaks to what the ministry is doing towards ensuring a healthy, diligent and committed workforce, which Nigeria urgently needs to grow her economy. The minister said: “The development of a diligent workforce will continue to be at the core of the ideals, mission and vision of the ministry and we will soon invite NIMASA to come and see that we are constantly bridging the gap in workplace ethics.

 

