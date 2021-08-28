FG Vows To Prosecute adulterated seed dealers

In its bid to sanitize and boost agricultural sector for viable food production in the country, the Federal Government has declared that anyone found guilty of embarking on the sale of fake and adulterated seeds to farmers risk prosecution and would be made to face the wrath of the law in line with seed act. This was disclosed yesterday in Ado Ekiti by the Director General (DG) of the National Agricultural Seed Council, (NASC, Abuja) Dr Phillip Olusegun Ojo. The NASC DG, represented by the Director of Seed Inspectorate of the agency, Mr Agboola Adebayo at an exercise tagged “ Seed Market Surveillance and enforcement of seed standard,” which was organized by the agency said that the programme was meant to ensure that the council gets rid of fake and adulterated seed in the market before it gets to the hands of the Nigeria farmers .

The team, which comprised officials of the agency, moved round the Ado Ekiti metropolis to inspect seed dealers and the products in stock for farmers in the state. Adebayo explained that in the course of the exercise, recalcitrant seed dealers are actually punished in line with the law “all along we found out that Nigerian farmers experience low yield when they buy seed and plant. We also found out that the cause of the low yield is planting of poor and adulterated seeds. We have the mandate to ensure that the seeds that go to Nigerian farmers should be of top quality and should meet all the standard specified for seeds.

“The programme is meant to sanitize seed market to ensure that the seed that is being sold in the market is of top quality. If we notice that anybody selling seed is selling adulterated ones, the activity would confiscate the seed, just like NAFDAC used to do when they see fake drugs, they confiscate, so we also confiscate fake and adulterated seed at our headquarters.” Adebayo noted that the agency, which is under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has carried out a lot of sensitization at the state and regional level in all the states of the federation “we carry out sensitization regularly, meet seed stakeholders.

The Council has been carrying out town hall, group meetings with seed dealers and there have been a lot of fliers distributed to them that specified the rules and regulations. We have done a lot of television, radio jingles and adverts to ensure that people are abreast of what they know when it comes to seed business

