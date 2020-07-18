FG, WAEC agree to WASSCE date

The Federal Government and West African Examination Council (WAEC), yesterday agreed to shift the date for the commencement of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from the August 4 to September 5.The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who announced this yesterday, said the decision was the outcome of a meeting between the Federal Government and officials of WAEC’s Nigeria office on Monday noting that both parties have agreed to further consult with four other countries on new examination date.

The minister also revealed that the government has given school owners in the country till July 29, to meet specific guidelines towards the reopening of schools at a date to be announced in due course. He stated that the Ministry of Education, having consulted widely, has in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Education in Emergencies Working Group, developed and circulated guidelines for the reopening of schools.

