News

FG, WAEC agree to WASSCE date

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The Federal Government and West African Examination Council (WAEC), yesterday agreed to shift the date for the commencement of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from the August 4 to September 5.The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who announced this yesterday, said the decision was the outcome of a meeting between the Federal Government and officials of WAEC’s Nigeria office on Monday noting that both parties have agreed to further consult with four other countries on new examination date.

The minister also revealed that the government has given school owners in the country till July 29, to meet specific guidelines towards the reopening of schools at a date to be announced in due course. He stated that the Ministry of Education, having consulted widely, has in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Education in Emergencies Working Group, developed and circulated guidelines for the reopening of schools.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu, Tambuwal, Olopoenia, Akanbi mourn Ajimobi

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has described the demise of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a huge loss not only to Oyo State but Nigeria in general. According to Kalu, the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) […]
News

How Indians ‘imprisoned’ us –Rescued Kano farm rice workers

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Hundreds of rice farm workers, who were said to have been detained for months by an Indian rice firm in Kano, are asking the Federal Government to shut down the company and prosecute the owners for using Nigerians as slaves. Three of the 126 workers, Sani Sani, Dauda Mikaili and Tijjani Tukur, who spoke to […]
News

NNPC warns against tank farms’ relocation from Lagos, others

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

*Says swift action risk to fuel supply chains The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has warned against a swift relocation of tank farms from their current locations along Ijegun and Kirikiri areas in Lagos and other parts of the country in order to avoid a dislocation in the supply and distribution chain of petroleum products […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: