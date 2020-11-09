FG wants ASUU, SSANU, NASU under one union 

…as SSANU, NASU develops UG3PS as alternative to IPPIS

The Federal Government has said it was necessary to have all unions in the university system under a single entity, to enable academical growth and allow the Nigerian University System (NUS) match up to their peers abroad.

The unions are; Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Non Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, who made this known at the 2nd Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Monday in Abuja, said talks had begun to convince leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to make the various unions see reasons why they should come under one umbrella.

While stressing the need for the various unions to enter into negotiations with the government with one accord rather than through a segmented approach, he said having each of the unions come up with their individual demands to the Federal Government was constituting bottlenecks for government to accede to their demands.

He further raised concerns over the inability of government and the individual unions to arrive at better welfare packages for their members which he lamented, was always at the detriment of the students.

In his words:”No university in the world can operate effectively insolation, it is frustrating that the university system in Nigeria has been polarised by various unions, you have NAAT, ASUU, SSANU all negotiating for different things.

“Most times, while one group is negotiating with government, others are warning up for strike unless their demands are met.”

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU has developed the University General and Peculiar Personnel and Payrol1 System (UG3PS), as an alternative salary Payment platform solution to IPPIS, with all the characteristics of ensuring probity and efficiency in salary payments in the University system.

