Education

FG wants ASUU, SSANU, NASU under one union 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

 

…as SSANU, NASU develops UG3PS as alternative to IPPIS

 

The Federal Government has said it was necessary to have all unions in the university system under a single entity, to enable academical growth and allow the Nigerian University System (NUS) match up to their peers abroad.
The unions are; Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Non Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).
Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, who made this known at the 2nd Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Monday in Abuja, said talks had begun to convince leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to make the various unions see reasons why they should come under one umbrella.
While stressing the need for the various unions to enter into negotiations with the government with one accord rather than through a segmented approach, he said having each of the unions come up with their individual demands to the Federal Government was constituting bottlenecks for government to accede to their demands.
He further raised concerns over the inability of government and the individual unions to arrive at better welfare packages for their members which he lamented, was always at the detriment of the students.
In his words:”No university in the world can operate effectively insolation, it is frustrating that the university system in Nigeria has been polarised by various unions, you have NAAT, ASUU, SSANU all negotiating for different things.
“Most times, while one group is negotiating with government, others are warning up for strike unless their demands are met.”
Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU has developed the University General and Peculiar Personnel and Payrol1 System (UG3PS), as an alternative salary Payment platform solution to IPPIS, with all the characteristics of ensuring probity and efficiency in salary payments in the University system.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

#EndSARS: NECO postpones examination

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the reschedule of Paper I Computer Studies Practicals which was to take place on Monday, October 19, 2020 to November 16 2020. This was made known in a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, NECO, Azeez Sani. Sani said the paper was rescheduled because […]
Education

‘We’ve commenced campaign against rape, sexual abuse’

Posted on Author ADEWUMI ADEMIJU

Famuyibo Oluwasegun, a sophomore of the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Science, University of Ibadan (UI) and one of the 10 candidates vying for the president of NANS speaks with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU about his plans to lift up students’ unionism, wave of rape and sexual abuse, strategies to tackle the challenges facing Nigerian students […]
Education

Principals Conference harps on post-COVID-19 challenges

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

A governmental and non-profit organisation, the African Principals Conference Initiative (APCI), with focus on the promotion of quality learning and effective schools’ development in Africa, has expressed worry that the post COVID-19 challenges portend major crisis for stakeholders in the education sector; given the expected reduction in government revenue, currency devaluation, and increased prices of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: