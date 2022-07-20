News

FG warns against consequences of aviation workers joining ASUU solidarity protest

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has warned that there would be serious security consequences if the aviation workers should join the planned Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) solidarity protest scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday next week against the protracted strike by university-based unions.

The government equally described the planned protest as not only illegal but unhelpful to efforts being made to resolve the crisis.

Responding to questions on threats posed by the aviation workers resolve to join the solidarity protest, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who briefed newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday, described the development as worrisome.

His words: “I’m naturally concerned about this, if the aviation union will shut down in support of ASUU. I would say they have no need to. I will also say that we should begin to look at civil aviation as a critical national security enterprise. It has all the implications. We should not contemplate or think about an aviation disaster.

“We should also think about the general activity of the economy of Nigeria without aviation. It’s okay. This is democracy, you can push for demands, but in pressing for demands you should be reasonable in doing so. Where the life that you’re trying to promote would be seriously affected and hampered; where lives can be lost because of your own activity, I think it should be reconsidered.

“So, civil aviation workers, I think, should not be part of this. Yes, I am concerned and yes we’ve spoken to them and I don’t think they will join, because they know that there’s a huge responsibility of lives on their heads. If you’re an Air Traffic Controller, it involves national security. It involves the capability of preventing external aggression and so on and so forth.”

Commenting on the NLC planned protest, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, said the people should begin to interrogate what labour was doing, insisting that there was no direct dispute between labour and the government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
News

Communal Clash: Fintiri imposes curfew, warns trouble makers

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Sequel to the renewed clashes in parts of Lamurde and Guyuk Local Government Areas of Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has imposed a curfew on the towns of Lafiya and Boshikiri as well as the surrounding villages of Mumseri, Mere, Kupte and Zakawon with immediate effect. Governor Fintiri had in a strongly worded message […]
News

National Youth Council laud Governor Yahaya Bello over appointment of NYCN officials as Secretaries to Local government.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN has described as unprecedented, the gesture extended to the local government coordinators of the NYCN in all the local government areas of Kogi State, by Governor Yahaya Bello. Governor Yahaya Bello had earlier today during the inauguration of the newly elected Local government announced the appointment of the […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to build rehabilitation centre

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday revealed plans by the state government to build a youth rehabilitation centre for the rehabilitation and re-orientation  of the younger generation.   Sanwo-Olu, who is worried by the growing rate of drug abuse and other social vices among the youths, said the state government would collaborate with over 1,000 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica