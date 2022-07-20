FG warns against consequences of aviation workers joining ASUU solidarity protest

The Federal Government has warned that there would be serious security consequences if the aviation workers should join the planned Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) solidarity protest scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday next week against the protracted strike by university-based unions.

The government equally described the planned protest as not only illegal but unhelpful to efforts being made to resolve the crisis.

Responding to questions on threats posed by the aviation workers resolve to join the solidarity protest, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who briefed newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday, described the development as worrisome.

His words: “I’m naturally concerned about this, if the aviation union will shut down in support of ASUU. I would say they have no need to. I will also say that we should begin to look at civil aviation as a critical national security enterprise. It has all the implications. We should not contemplate or think about an aviation disaster.

“We should also think about the general activity of the economy of Nigeria without aviation. It’s okay. This is democracy, you can push for demands, but in pressing for demands you should be reasonable in doing so. Where the life that you’re trying to promote would be seriously affected and hampered; where lives can be lost because of your own activity, I think it should be reconsidered.

“So, civil aviation workers, I think, should not be part of this. Yes, I am concerned and yes we’ve spoken to them and I don’t think they will join, because they know that there’s a huge responsibility of lives on their heads. If you’re an Air Traffic Controller, it involves national security. It involves the capability of preventing external aggression and so on and so forth.”

Commenting on the NLC planned protest, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, said the people should begin to interrogate what labour was doing, insisting that there was no direct dispute between labour and the government.

