FG warns against illegal satellite campuses, fake foreign qualifications

The Federal Government has again, vowed to go after operators of illegal satellite campuses in the country, and holders of fake foreign qualifications, in a quest to promote moral and academic excellence. To make this happen, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who yesterday inaugurated the 34th National Standing Committee on evaluation of foreign qualifications, said government would no longer tolerate the sad development.

This was contained in a statement released to newsmen in Abuja by the Director, Press and Information, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, tagged: “Bad Business for Boys Quarter Degrees” The Minister noted that the planned action was in line with the present administration’s quest for ensuring that Nigerian students obtained foreign qualifications that were internationally competitive, and directed the Committee to ensure the quality groundwork already laid for evaluation was progressively improved upon to inspire national and international confidence.

The statement read in part: “With the inauguration of the 34th National Standing Committee, (NSC) on the evaluation of foreign qualifications, it is now clear that the Federal Government will no longer tolerate the operations of illegal satellite campuses and affiliations with foreign unaccredited universities, implying that the days of “Boys Quarter” degrees are over and for good.

